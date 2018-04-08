Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Share Price

Media stories about Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Conatus Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7646767592505 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:CNAT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 1,750,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,193. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $121.14, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

