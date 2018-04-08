Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Share Price

Media stories about Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortress Biotech earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7678208976711 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 93,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $247.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.23. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

