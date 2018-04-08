Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kingold Jewelry earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.7777070014252 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

KGJI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 35,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Kingold Jewelry has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $657.07 million during the quarter.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers.

