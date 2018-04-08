Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neos Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0151711472018 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo set a $14.00 price objective on Neos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $240.68, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.20.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 437.92% and a negative net margin of 264.80%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. equities analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

