POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. POSCO earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7935608865428 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKX. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE:PKX traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $74.61. 243,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,859. POSCO has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,874.30, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-posco-pkx-stock-price-updated.html.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas.

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.