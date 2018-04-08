Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Stock Price

Headlines about Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Territorial Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.343872806657 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TBNK has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.97, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.26. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 20.73%. research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,736 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $114,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

