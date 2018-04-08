Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact UGI (UGI) Stock Price

Media headlines about UGI (NYSE:UGI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UGI earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9175976515283 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. 843,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,090. UGI has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,655.87, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Perreault acquired 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $99,811.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

