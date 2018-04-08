Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact VMware (VMW) Stock Price

News articles about VMware (NYSE:VMW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VMware earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the virtualization software provider an impact score of 45.9423828635233 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of VMW traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $118.65. 2,315,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $47,908.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. VMware has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. VMware had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 19.84%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. analysts expect that VMware will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VMware from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VMware to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $1,297,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-vmware-vmw-stock-price.html.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.