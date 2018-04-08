Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Carlisle Companies (CSL) Stock Price

News headlines about Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carlisle Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.7670081610952 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

CSL traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,678. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $92.09 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6,388.38, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

