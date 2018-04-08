Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5179058529236 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GAIN stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $336.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 87.19%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GAIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.56 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

