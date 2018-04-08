Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.01

News headlines about Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gulf Island Fabrication earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.7496204782399 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI remained flat at $$8.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,997. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIFI. TheStreet cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, COO Todd F. Ladd bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 161,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,221.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk J. Meche bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,844.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,553.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $74,234 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.

