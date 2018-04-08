Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Share Price

Media headlines about Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jernigan Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3027388665841 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.93. 74,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,194. The company has a market cap of $258.75, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.56. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 117.97% and a return on equity of 5.97%. research analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

