Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nabors Industries (NBR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nabors Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.8921477477646 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Stephens started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

NBR stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $708.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.72%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

