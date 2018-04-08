Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Protagonist Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 43.7221925093032 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 299,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,691. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.29, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. BidaskClub cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 39,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $814,465.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,492 shares of company stock worth $1,639,355 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

