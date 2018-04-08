Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Share Price

News stories about Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryman Hospitality Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.804399829194 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $3,904.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $345.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.81 per share, for a total transaction of $454,480.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

