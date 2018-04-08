VICI Properties (VICI) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

News headlines about VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VICI Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.4154926120304 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

VICI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 2,187,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 42.97 and a current ratio of 42.97. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.09 million. equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 62,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-vici-properties-vici-stock-price-updated.html.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. It operates through two segments: real property business and golf course business. The real property business segment consists of leased real property.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.