Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Zymeworks (ZYME) Stock Price

Media stories about Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zymeworks earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.7709215475075 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.27 and a P/E ratio of -20.07. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 20.10%. analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.96.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The Company operates through a number of platforms, including Azymetric platform, which is developed for the development of IgG-like, novel bispecific antibodies for the targeting of synergistic drug targets; Albucore platform, which is developed as a flexible and alternative platform to antibodies where it is advantageous for multi-valent therapeutic to target multiple disease targets; Effect, which comprises a library of Fc modifications that can selectively modulate the activity of recruited immune cells, and the ZymeLink Conjugation platform, which is a suite of novel protein site-specific conjugation technologies and customizable cleavable and non-cleavable linkers that is compatible with a variety of small molecule therapeutics.

