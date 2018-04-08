American Capital (NASDAQ:ACAS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.07

News headlines about American Capital (NASDAQ:ACAS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.4154014226132 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ ACAS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,662,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,659,699. American Capital has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

About American Capital

Acas LLC., formerly American Capital, Ltd. (American Capital) is a global asset manager and private equity firm. American Capital, both directly and through its asset management business, originates, underwrites and manages investments in middle market private equity, leveraged finance, real estate, energy and structured products.

