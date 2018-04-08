Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) Share Price

Media stories about Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ascent Capital Group earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.6160435973821 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASCMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ascent Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ASCMA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.76. 109,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,094. Ascent Capital Group has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-ascent-capital-group-ascma-share-price.html.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.