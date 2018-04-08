Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Price

News headlines about Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Associated Banc earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 43.7931071042239 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,523. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,777.03, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider David L. Stein sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $391,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,018 shares of company stock worth $3,633,598. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

