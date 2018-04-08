Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.21

Media headlines about Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Digital Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1214992192765 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.30. 839,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,555. The company has a market cap of $21,430.52, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Digital Realty has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $127.23.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $731.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.30 million. Digital Realty had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 4.03%. equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Digital Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Digital Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.31 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Digital Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In other Digital Realty news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

