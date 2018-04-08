DXC Technology (DXC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News stories about DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9252447096316 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DXC Technology from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DXC Technology from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on DXC Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

DXC traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,274. The company has a market capitalization of $28,500.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

