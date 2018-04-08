Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ExxonMobil (XOM) Stock Price

Headlines about ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ExxonMobil earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.7622197905201 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

XOM traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,299,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,125. ExxonMobil has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $317,258.78, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. ExxonMobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

