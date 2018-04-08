Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FreightCar America (RAIL) Share Price

News stories about FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FreightCar America earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.3263762461782 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.69. 100,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.48. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAIL shares. TheStreet cut FreightCar America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on FreightCar America from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. FreightCar America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

