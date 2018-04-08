Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GATX (GATX) Share Price

News coverage about GATX (NYSE:GATX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GATX earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 44.7794106833411 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

GATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GATX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on GATX from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of GATX opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. GATX has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2,544.10, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.90 million. GATX had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 12.15%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

In other news, VP Eric D. Harkness sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $179,724.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Earl sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $360,370.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,578 shares of company stock worth $3,452,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-gatx-gatx-share-price-updated.html.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.