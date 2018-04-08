Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Stock Price

News articles about West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. West Pharmaceutical Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.094357082538 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. 395,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,290.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 800,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

