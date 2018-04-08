Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Price

Headlines about Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.8541317468792 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.79, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.36. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.93 million. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.82%. equities analysts forecast that Alpha & Omega Semiconductor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. ValuEngine lowered Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 15,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $266,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

