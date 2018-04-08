Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Clipper Realty (CLPR) Share Price

News stories about Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clipper Realty earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2088840319706 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CLPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CLPR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.28. 27,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,734. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of -0.17.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-clipper-realty-clpr-share-price.html.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Company’s segments include Commercial and Residential. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two residential/retail rental properties at 50 Murray Street and 53 Park Place in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, referred to as the Tribeca House properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.