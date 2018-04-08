Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Layne Christensen (LAYN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Layne Christensen (NASDAQ:LAYN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Layne Christensen earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.8021820685284 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAYN opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.92, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Layne Christensen has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAYN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Layne Christensen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Layne Christensen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Layne Christensen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Layne Christensen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Layne Christensen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Layne Christensen

Layne Christensen Company operates as a water management, construction, and drilling company that provides solutions for the water, mineral, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Water Resources segment offers water-related products and services, including hydrologic design and construction; source of supply exploration; well and intake construction; and well and pump rehabilitation services.

