Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Price

Media coverage about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5328085750615 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. 3,579,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $155,145.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-pepsico-pep-share-price-updated.html.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.