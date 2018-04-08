Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price

News articles about Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stratasys earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.1083267475638 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSYS. ValuEngine downgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $19.45 on Friday. Stratasys has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,043.38, a PE ratio of 138.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $179.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

