Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Westfield Financial (WNEB) Share Price

Media coverage about Westfield Financial (NASDAQ:WNEB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westfield Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.7552419088421 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

WNEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Westfield Financial in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Westfield Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $13.00 target price on Westfield Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Westfield Financial stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Westfield Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $321.94, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Westfield Financial (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Westfield Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million. sell-side analysts predict that Westfield Financial will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cidalia Inacio sold 12,125 shares of Westfield Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $129,616.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Westfield Financial Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

