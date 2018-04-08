Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINB) Stock Price

Headlines about Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINB) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baldwin & Lyons earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.1348456990512 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Baldwin & Lyons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of BWINB stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Baldwin & Lyons has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Baldwin & Lyons had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $108.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Baldwin & Lyons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bensinger acquired 6,500 shares of Baldwin & Lyons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin & Lyons Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc is a specialty property-casualty insurer providing liability coverage for large and medium-sized trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as coverage for trucking industry independent contractors. Through its divisions and subsidiaries, the Company engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance, including a limited assumption of risks as a reinsurer of other companies.

