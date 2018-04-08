Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Stock Price

News headlines about Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central Valley Community Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1670294578852 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $272.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.56%. equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,014.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,692.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Stock Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-central-valley-community-bancorp-cvcy-stock-price.html.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to provide, through its banking subsidiary, financial services in its primary market area in California. It serves over seven contiguous counties in California’s central valley, including Fresno County, Madera County, Merced County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, and Tulare County, and surrounding areas through the Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.