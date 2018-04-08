Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Share Price

News articles about ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ChannelAdvisor earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.213409855206 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.05. 31,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,913. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $240.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.11.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $366,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Cook purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,785.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 158,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,842.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Channeladvisor Corporation is a provider of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales via hundreds of online channels. The Company’s platform enable its customers to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg, Sears and Walmart, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

