Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Price

News articles about Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to reports. Recent media coverage has been analyzed by reviewing news and blog sources.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. 5,365,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,848. Fifth Third Bank has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,461.32, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Fifth Third Bank had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fifth Third Bank’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other news, EVP James C. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,875.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Hazel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $246,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,553.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,127. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bank Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

