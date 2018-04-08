Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Remark (MARK) Share Price

News articles about Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Remark earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 46.39494346093 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Remark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Remark from $10.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Remark stock remained flat at $$5.93 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 479,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,328. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.75, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. research analysts anticipate that Remark will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Osrow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-remark-mark-share-price.html.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, formerly Remark Media, Inc, owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.