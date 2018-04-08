The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4906992146979 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. 11,495,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,834,890. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $187,358.58, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-the-coca-cola-ko-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.