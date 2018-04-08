Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Headlines about Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tintri earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.2200752917009 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tintri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tintri in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price target on Tintri and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tintri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

NASDAQ TNTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 2,156,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,110. Tintri has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. analysts anticipate that Tintri will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 645,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $3,575,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-tintri-tntr-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tintri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.