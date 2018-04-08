Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Value Line (VALU) Share Price

Press coverage about Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Value Line earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6370133720833 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Value Line from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864. Value Line has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc (Value Line) is engaged in producing investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including ranking system and other information, to third parties for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The Company markets under brands, including Value Line, the Value Line logo, The Value Line Investment Survey, Smart Research, Smarter Investing and The Most Trusted Name in Investment Research.

