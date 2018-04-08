Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Cowen

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Sonic Drive-In from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Drive-In from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sonic Drive-In from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Drive-In presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Sonic Drive-In stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.58, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85. Sonic Drive-In has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sonic Drive-In had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $118,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/sonic-sonc-price-target-lowered-to-28-00-at-cowen-updated.html.

About Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Drive-In Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Drive-In and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.