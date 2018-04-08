SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.31 Million

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and $154,989.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Cobinhood, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00687024 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174696 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035893 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,776,181 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, IDEX, Qryptos and Cobinhood. It is not presently possible to buy SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SophiaTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.