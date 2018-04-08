Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.07.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.06 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.71 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,762.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,047.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,473 shares of company stock worth $6,296,091. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,664,477 shares of the airline’s stock worth $93,177,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,278,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 223,016 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 38.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $56.72. 6,879,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,757. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,513.21, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

