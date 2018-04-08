Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,475 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,459 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 325.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the airline’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 365.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 31,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,527.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,883 shares in the company, valued at $9,914,840.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Dr Cunningham bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,430.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised Southwest Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.23 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.71 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

