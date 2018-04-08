Southwest Airlines (LUV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the airline an impact score of 45.9711439874781 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. 5,301,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,594. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $32,507.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.23 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.71 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $1,174,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,047.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Dr Cunningham bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.25 per share, with a total value of $196,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,091. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/southwest-airlines-luv-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.