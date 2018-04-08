Sovereign Hero Hits Market Capitalization of $858,758.00 (HERO)

Sovereign Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Sovereign Hero has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Sovereign Hero has a market capitalization of $858,758.00 and $98.00 worth of Sovereign Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovereign Hero token can now be purchased for $179.92 or 0.02586600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00673720 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00178392 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Sovereign Hero Token Profile

Sovereign Hero’s total supply is 4,773 tokens. The official website for Sovereign Hero is www.sovereignhero.com.

Buying and Selling Sovereign Hero

Sovereign Hero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to buy Sovereign Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovereign Hero must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovereign Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

