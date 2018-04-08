Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Share Price

News stories about SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SpartanNash earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7621072504205 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 176,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $650.32, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other SpartanNash news, CFO Mark Shamber bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

