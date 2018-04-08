Sparton (NYSE:SPA) Given News Sentiment Score of -0.07

Headlines about Sparton (NYSE:SPA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sparton earned a daily sentiment score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.3487037152496 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sparton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of SPA stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Sparton has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Sparton (NYSE:SPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Sparton had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter.

Sparton Company Profile

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

