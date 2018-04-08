SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,017,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,753,000.

FEZ opened at $40.45 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

