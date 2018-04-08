Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.68 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and $44,275.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and ForkDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00676543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00174133 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049706 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, IDEX and DDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

